Sunny and pleasant for the first day of spring!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine and dry weather return for the second half of the weekend! We’ll feel noticeably cooler this afternoon behind the cold front. Highs will be in the low 70s inland with cooler temperatures at the beaches. High pressure will remain in control, meaning plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs Monday will be in the low 70s, mid to upper 70s on Tuesday. A cold front will approach the area Wednesday and will stall nearby through Friday. This will keep rain and storm chances up during this time frame, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees Wednesday, and will cool into the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Sunny. High 71, Low 47.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 72, Low 53.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 77, Low 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 80, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 75, Low 56.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 72, Low 50.

