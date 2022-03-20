Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show

DUMAS, Ark. (AP/WCSC) — Arkansas State Police says as many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show.

Spokesperson Bill Sadler says troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.

Additional information, including the victims’ conditions or potential suspects, wasn’t immediately available.

In reaction to the shooting, Arkansas’s Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin issued this statement on Twitter:

Saying prayers for entire Dumas community after tonight’s senseless & tragic shooting as families with young children gathered for community event on Sat. evening. God Bless the law enforcement officers who are on the scene responding.

