SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show

Spokesperson Bill Sadler says troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday...
Spokesperson Bill Sadler says troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.(AP)
By Associated Press & WCSC
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP/WCSC) — Arkansas State Police says as many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show.

Spokesperson Bill Sadler says troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.

Additional information, including the victims’ conditions or potential suspects, wasn’t immediately available.

In reaction to the shooting, Arkansas’s Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin issued this statement on Twitter:

Saying prayers for entire Dumas community after tonight’s senseless & tragic shooting as families with young children gathered for community event on Sat. evening. God Bless the law enforcement officers who are on the scene responding.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press/WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
Joseph Lewis Hass is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of...
Man charged with multiple counts of felony DUI following crash in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a...
Coroner identifies two women killed in multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 others
A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially...
Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather
The Summerville Police Department says a portion of Ladson Road is open again after previously...
Ladson Road reopens following crash

Latest News

VIDEO: North Charleston town hall addresses gun violence
VIDEO: North Charleston town hall addresses gun violence
VIDEO: SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling
VIDEO: SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather
VIDEO: Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina
VIDEO: Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help