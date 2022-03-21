SC Lottery
Deputies: Missing 12-year-old reported missing in Florence County found safe

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A child who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 12-year-old Madison Grace Lintvedt. She was last seen at her home on Sandridge Road in Scranton between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

FCSO announced around 7:15 a.m. Monday that Lintvedt was located.

It was not immediately known where Lintvedt was found.

