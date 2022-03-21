The Citadel earns series sweep over St. Peter’s with 18-3 win

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored a season-high 18 runs to completing the sweep of Saint Peter’s with an 18-3 victory Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 18, Saint Peter’s 3

Records: The Citadel (13-6), Saint Peter’s (3-13)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins series 3-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got the offense going in the first inning as Ryan McCarthy delivered a RBI single through the right side and Noah Mitchell followed with an RBI single to short.

· Saint Peter’s tied the game in the second as Tom Buckman delivered a two-run single through the right side.

· The Citadel broke the game open in the third by pushing across five runs. Two runs scored on bases-loaded walks to Mitchell and Sawyer Reeves before Dominick Poole drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

· After the fourth run scored on a wild pitch, Dylan Costa delivered a RBI single up the middle.

· The Bulldogs added a run in the fourth inning on a base hit off the bat of Sawyer Reeves.

· The fifth inning saw the Bulldogs score five runs on just three hits. With the first two batters reaching, Tilo Skole put down a sacrifice bunt that was thrown away, scoring both runners.

· Skole would later come around to score on a wild pitch.

· Travis Lott drove in a run with a triple down the first-base line, then scored on a Reeves single to right center.

· Cole Simpson added to the run total with a two-run double to right.

· Luke Montenery got into the act in the seventh with a two-run homer to left.

· The Peacocks score a run in the eighth on a solo homer from Parker Gray.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldogs scored at least one run in seven of the eight innings they batted, including scoring five runs in the third and fifth innings.

· Cole Simpson and Sawyer Reeves each had a pair of hits. Simpson drove in two runs, while Reeves drove in three.

· Dylan Costa and Tilo Skole set the tone at the top of the order as they scored five times.

· Ryan McCarthy finished 1-for-2 with a RBI, three walks and two runs scored.

· Noah Mitchell drove in a pair of runs, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks.

· Luke Montenery came off the bench to hit his first career home run. He also walked and scored.

· Ben Hutchins (4-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits and six strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday evening as they welcome South Carolina to Riley Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.