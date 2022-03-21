Classroom Champions: Teacher wants to enhance students’ learning in technology

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown teacher is helping her students explore the ever-growing world of computer technology.

For two years, Angelia Jackson has been teaching business education and computer science to high school students at the Georgetown Career Center.

She says her focus is teaching computer fundamentals with an emphasis on using a hands-on approach.

Jackson hopes to give her 77 students the opportunity to explore the ins and outs of robotics, coding, keyboarding, web design, and the basics of computing, something she says will only help her students in our technology-based world and increase their literacy and desire to learn and use new technology to their advantage.

To do so, Jackson says she needs some help with classroom supplies.

“I have found in the classroom and in Georgetown, a lot of students aren’t aware of the impact computers have on the workforce,” Jackson says. “These materials will give my students an opportunity to focus on hands-on technology that’s in the world right now.”

For her Donor’s Choose project, Jackson is asking for two LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Sets.

She says the sets will allow her students to learn computer science and open so many other technology-based open doors. she says right now she has one set for students to share but hopes to collect two in this project.

“These Legos give them that experience because it helps them plan and helps them to think it through it helps them to analyze and bring their imagination to reality,” Jackson says.

Jackson says the best part of her job is seeing the creativity shine in her students. This Donors Choose project, titled “Coding Bulldogs,” needs $900 dollars to be fully funded.

You can help this Georgetown High school teacher reach her goal by becoming a classroom champion right now and clicking on this link to donate.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that donations are used for area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.