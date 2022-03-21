Clyburn to file for re-election Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn will file for re-election Monday to continue representing South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District for a 16th term.

Clyburn will file documents in his re-election bid and then hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. in Columbia.

Clyburn, a native of Sumter, is the House Majority Whip and the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He has served in Congress since 1993. He has served as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.