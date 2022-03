CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says all southbound lanes on the Ravenel Bridge are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say southbound lanes at the I-26, Meeting Street and E. Bay Street ramps are currently closed.

The Charleston Fire Department says the crash involves entrapment.

Traffic alert: All lanes Southbound on the Ravenel Bridge at the I26, Meeting St, and E Bay St ramps are closed due to a collision involving multiple vehicles. @MountPleasantPD and CPD are on scene assisting. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 21, 2022

Crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident with entrapment on at Highway 17 at the I-26 ramp (coming from the Ravenel bridge toward Charleston). Please use caution in the area. #ChsTrf — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) March 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.