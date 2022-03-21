Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old man who left hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’ help to find a missing 75-year-old man who walked off from a hospital on Monday.

“We’re concerned for this man’s safety, for one,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We also want to be able to give his family and caregivers a moment of relief in finding this gentlemen.”

Ravenell said James Strobert of Burton is reported to have walked away from the Regional Medical Center around 5:30 a.m.

“The sheriff said the septuagenarian is said to have cognitive issues that could impair his judgement,” OCSO officials said. “Investigators believe the man may be attempting to return to the Lowcountry.”

Strobert is described as a male with blue eyes standing around 5′6″ and weighs around 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored sweatshirt, khakis, and a camoflauge-patterned stocking cap.

If anyone has any information on Strobert’s location, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

