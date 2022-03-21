SC Lottery
Developer accused of Clean Water Act violations agrees to $1M resolution

The United States District Court for the District of South Carolina has approved a consent decree from an Arizona developer accused of violating the Clean Water Act.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States District Court for the District of South Carolina has approved a consent decree from an Arizona developer accused of violating the Clean Water Act.

The 2018 complaint, brought by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, alleged Paul Edward Mashni and his associated companies violated the Clean Water Act by filling wetlands without a permit.

The complaint alleged development activities conducted by the defendants on land near the Kiawah River on Johns Island contributed to the “destruction and/or significant degradation” of the area’s wetlands.

The settlement includes the purchase of 70 freshwater wetland restoration or enhancement mitigation credits and be subject to a prohibition of certain new activities in waters or wetlands at the property at issue absent pre-clearance from the USACOE. Additionally, the defendants will be required to pay $525,000 in civil penalties.

“This is a substantial penalty,” U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Corey F. Ellis said. “It serves two purposes: to restore the integrity of the waters of the United States and to deter others from polluting those waters.”

In total, the court says total obligations by the defendants are approximately $1 million.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

