FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes of I-26 near N. Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports a crash in the westbound lanes of I-26 is causing a backup.

The crash was reported at 2:13 p.m. near mile marker 216, approximately a mile away from the U.S. 78/North Meeting Street exit.

Two left lanes are closed as of 2:30 p.m. An SCDOT traffic camera shows an ambulance and a fire engine at the scene.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured or how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

Drivers on the Waze app reported stand-still traffic jams because of the lane closures.

