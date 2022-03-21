SC Lottery
Investigators arrest man wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston gas station

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department have announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man wanted for a fatal shooting at a gas station.

Authorities arrested Hilliard Turner Jr. who has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

His arrest stems from an incident that happened on Jan. 8 when officers responded to the Cheap Way gas station on 3615 Dorchester Rd. for someone who had been shot. Officers found the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, and was pronounced deceased by EMS crews.

Police say during an investigation, it was determined that Hilliard took part in the murder and warrants were drawn.

On Monday, he was located by authorities driving near Citadel Mall.

