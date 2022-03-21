SC Lottery
Johns Island businessman accused of evading taxes on almost $2M in sales, income

Christopher William Webb, 45, is charged with three counts of tax evasion and five counts of...
Christopher William Webb, 45, is charged with three counts of tax evasion and five counts of failure to pay taxes, file a return and keep records, according to the SCDOR.(Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue say they arrested a Johns Island businessman on multiple charges related to unpaid taxes.

Christopher William Webb, 45, is charged with three counts of tax evasion and five counts of failure to pay taxes, file a return and keep records, according to the SCDOR.

Webb, who operated Sleep Well Charleston LLC, doing businesses as Affordable Mattress of Charleston in Dorchester County, was arrested Monday, a release from the agency states.

Court documents allege he failed to report more than $400,000 in sales for tax years 2018, 2019 and 2020, thereby evading a total of $28,889 in sales tax.

Documents also allege he failed to file income tax returns for the years 2015 through 2019, and failed to pay $14,606 in South Carolina income taxes.

If convicted, Webb faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of tax evasion and one year in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of failing to file a return and pay taxes.

He was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

