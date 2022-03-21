SC Lottery
Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

