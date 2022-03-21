SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
The county says many obstacles pushed back the opening about a year. Flooding and COVID-19...
Summerville’s new park is now open to every age and ability
generic graphic
Elderly SC couple accused of sexually abusing 2 children
A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially...
Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a...
Coroner identifies two women killed in multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 others

Latest News

Clothes, food, and hygiene products were just a few of the items passed out at the Exchange Park.
Community organizations offer donations for those struggling in today’s economy
No official word yet on how serious the injuries are.
FIRST ALERT: Left lane back open on I-26 westbound following crash
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington