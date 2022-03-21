SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

court gavel
No charges in shooting of man saved from South Carolina lake
The county says many obstacles pushed back the opening about a year. Flooding and COVID-19...
Summerville’s new park is now open to every age and ability
The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
No official word yet on how serious the injuries are.
FIRST ALERT: Left lane back open on I-26 westbound following crash
generic graphic
Elderly SC couple accused of sexually abusing 2 children

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community organizations offer donations for those struggling in today’s economy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rep. Nancy Mace returns from Poland
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Russia enters 4th week of Ukrainian invasion