N. Charleston Police search for missing, vulnerable woman

Alyssa Allison, 18, was last seen Thursday at approximately 11 p.m. at her North Charleston home.
Alyssa Allison, 18, was last seen Thursday at approximately 11 p.m. at her North Charleston home.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old woman.

Alyssa Allison was last seen Thursday at 11 p.m. at her home.

Allison has spina bifida and has a very distinctive walk, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a butterfly tattoo on a finger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

