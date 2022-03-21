N. Charleston Police search for missing, vulnerable woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old woman.

Alyssa Allison was last seen Thursday at 11 p.m. at her home.

Allison has spina bifida and has a very distinctive walk, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a butterfly tattoo on a finger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

