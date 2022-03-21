SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 15 Tigers blast No. 23 Hurricanes 20-5

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 15 Clemson scored 12 runs in the first five innings and cruised to a 20-5 victory over No. 23 Miami (Fla.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 15-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. The Hurricanes, who won the series 2-1, fell to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in ACC play.

Benjamin Blackwell led the Tigers’ 20-hit attack by going 4-for-6 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs. Tyler Corbitt added two of Clemson’s five home runs in the game. Every Tiger starter scored a run in the first five innings and every Tiger starter had a hit in the game. Clemson’s 20 runs were the most scored against the Hurricanes in the 77th all-time meeting.

Blackwell hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over the fence for his second homer of the year, then he lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. Clemson scored six runs in third inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Dylan Brewer along with Blackwell’s two-run single.

After the Hurricanes manufactured a run in the top of the fourth inning, Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Tigers answered a Hurricane run in the top of the fifth inning with another two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, this time by Corbitt, his first long ball as a Tiger.

Yohandy Morales belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Tigers answered with eight runs in the eighth inning, including Brewer’s two-run homer, his second of the year, and Corbitt’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot. Wagner added a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Jackson Lindley (4-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Hurricane starter Alex McFarlane (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on six hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county says many obstacles pushed back the opening about a year. Flooding and COVID-19...
Summerville’s new park is now open to every age and ability
court gavel
No charges in shooting of man saved from South Carolina lake
The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
Spokesperson Bill Sadler says troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday...
Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show
Victim in Goose Creek attempted murder released on bond

Latest News

VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season
Pirates run into rough seas as Cougars claim series, 10-3
Gamecocks and Longhorns are set for a three-game weekend series in Texas.
South Carolina baseball falls in series finale with No. 7 Tennessee
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal and ULM play to a 17-17 time-limit draw
The Gamecocks again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami shot...
Great defense, bad shooting as S. Carolina beats Miami 49-33