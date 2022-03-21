SC Lottery
One person arrested after homemade pipe bomb found in Sangaree area

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say one person has been arrested after a homemade pipe bomb was found in the Sangaree area Monday evening.

Authorities said they initially responded to a home for a disturbance, and that’s when deputies located the pipe bomb.

Longstreet Street from Sangaree Parkway to Nathan Road is closed due to the incident.

“We requested assistance from SLED and Charleston County’s Bomb Squad to assist in the investigation,” BCSO officials said.

