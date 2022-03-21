One person arrested after homemade pipe bomb found in Sangaree area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say one person has been arrested after a homemade pipe bomb was found in the Sangaree area Monday evening.

Authorities said they initially responded to a home for a disturbance, and that’s when deputies located the pipe bomb.

Longstreet Street from Sangaree Parkway to Nathan Road is closed due to the incident.

“We requested assistance from SLED and Charleston County’s Bomb Squad to assist in the investigation,” BCSO officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.