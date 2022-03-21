Pirates run into rough seas as Cougars claim series, 10-3

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Junior Luke Wood went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI and Connor Campbell tossed six solid innings to lead the College of Charleston to a series-clinching 10-3 win over East Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 10, East Carolina 3

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (12-8), East Carolina (10-10)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Pirates struck first in the top of the second pushing one across to take an early 1-0 advantage.

Wood answered for the Cougars in the home half with a two-run homer to straight away center.

The Cougars kept it rolling in the third sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six runs to open an 8-1 lead.

An RBI single from JT Marr followed by a passed ball in the sixth would put the Cougars in front, 10-1.

East Carolina pulled two back in the seventh on a two-run homer to cap the scoring.

KEY COUGARS

Wood paced the offense with his first three-hit game as a Cougar driving in four runs and scoring two.

Sam Cochrane posted his four consecutive multi-hit game with a 3-for-4 effort including an RBI double.

Campbell picked up his third win of the season with four strikeouts in six solid innings of work.

Donald Hansis went 2-for-4 with a two-run double.

Cole Mathis spun three shutout innings to earn his first collegiate save.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Joseph Mershon drew three walks and scored twice.

Marr reached base twice via a walk and an RBI single and has now reached safely in all 20 games this season.

With the win, the Cougars clinched their fourth series victory of the campaign.

The Cougars finished the day 7-of-13 with two outs and converted 4-of-9 opportunities with runners in scoring position.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will travel to Statesboro, Ga. on Tuesday to renew acquaintances with regional foe Georgia Southern. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.