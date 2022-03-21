Pirates run into rough seas as Cougars claim series, 10-3
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Junior Luke Wood went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI and Connor Campbell tossed six solid innings to lead the College of Charleston to a series-clinching 10-3 win over East Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 10, East Carolina 3
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (12-8), East Carolina (10-10)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Pirates struck first in the top of the second pushing one across to take an early 1-0 advantage.
- Wood answered for the Cougars in the home half with a two-run homer to straight away center.
- The Cougars kept it rolling in the third sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six runs to open an 8-1 lead.
- An RBI single from JT Marr followed by a passed ball in the sixth would put the Cougars in front, 10-1.
- East Carolina pulled two back in the seventh on a two-run homer to cap the scoring.
KEY COUGARS
- Wood paced the offense with his first three-hit game as a Cougar driving in four runs and scoring two.
- Sam Cochrane posted his four consecutive multi-hit game with a 3-for-4 effort including an RBI double.
- Campbell picked up his third win of the season with four strikeouts in six solid innings of work.
- Donald Hansis went 2-for-4 with a two-run double.
- Cole Mathis spun three shutout innings to earn his first collegiate save.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- Joseph Mershon drew three walks and scored twice.
- Marr reached base twice via a walk and an RBI single and has now reached safely in all 20 games this season.
- With the win, the Cougars clinched their fourth series victory of the campaign.
- The Cougars finished the day 7-of-13 with two outs and converted 4-of-9 opportunities with runners in scoring position.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will travel to Statesboro, Ga. on Tuesday to renew acquaintances with regional foe Georgia Southern. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at J.I. Clements Stadium.
