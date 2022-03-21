SC Lottery
SC treasurer files for re-election

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis, who has served in that role since his election in 2010, announced his re-election campaign Monday.
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis, who has served in that role since his election in 2010, announced his re-election campaign Monday.(State of South Carolina)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who oversees $60 billion in South Carolina public funds is seeking another term as state treasurer.

Curtis Loftis announced his re-election campaign Monday.

Loftis was first elected treasurer in 2010, becoming the first Republican to defeat a sitting statewide Republican official in a GOP Primary in June of that year.

“It is a privilege to serve the citizens of this state, and I am excited to continue the important work of boosting the state’s investment earnings and saving taxpayer dollars by cutting costs and eliminating fraud. My professional staff works relentlessly to improve programs that enhance the financial well-being of our public agencies, our institutions and our citizens,” Loftis said. “I am grateful for the support I have received from hard-working people across this state and want them to know I’m still fighting for them.”

Loftis started his tenure by taking on the state’s pension fund managers and securing reforms that reduced fees, lowered risks, and increased the rate of returns, resulting in billions of dollars added to the bottom line. He also spearheaded significant technology upgrades that improved security and reduced the reliance on outdated processes.

South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan now has almost $6 billion in assets under management and 200,000 + account holders, five times larger than it was when Loftis began his tenure, his campaign says.

Loftis launched the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program in 2017, thus giving South Carolinians with disabilities a tax-advantaged investment vehicle to save without losing important federal benefits.

Loftis has returned over $260,000 million, more than all previous state treasurers combined, in unclaimed funds to individuals, businesses, charities and other organizations.

Loftis partnered with SC Economics to create the Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program. The program provides specialized training and curriculum resources to K-12 educators who teach financial literacy.

A native of Lexington County, Loftis graduated from the University of South Carolina.

