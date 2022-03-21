SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina baseball falls in series finale with No. 7 Tennessee

Gamecocks and Longhorns are set for a three-game weekend series in Texas.
Gamecocks and Longhorns are set for a three-game weekend series in Texas.(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE - The University of South Carolina baseball team was swept by No. 7 Tennessee after falling, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon (March 20) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Gamecocks were held to one hit on the day, a seventh-inning double from Brandt Belk.

Tennessee starter Drew Beam pitched 7.2 innings, striking out three and allowing the one hit.

Matthew Becker had another strong outing, pitching five innings and allowing just two solo home runs to go along with seven strikeouts and one walk.Tennessee had four home runs on the day, scoring four in the sixth and two apiece in the seventh and eighth frames.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Becker has 18 strikeouts and has allowed just three runs in his last two outings.
  • Belk has an eight-game hitting streak after his double today.
  • Carolina did not commit an error in the three games.

UP NEXT

Carolina wraps up its road trip on Tuesday night (March 22) against The Citadel. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county says many obstacles pushed back the opening about a year. Flooding and COVID-19...
Summerville’s new park is now open to every age and ability
court gavel
No charges in shooting of man saved from South Carolina lake
The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
Spokesperson Bill Sadler says troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday...
Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show
Victim in Goose Creek attempted murder released on bond

Latest News

VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season
Pirates run into rough seas as Cougars claim series, 10-3
Clemson baseball
No. 15 Tigers blast No. 23 Hurricanes 20-5
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal and ULM play to a 17-17 time-limit draw
The Gamecocks again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami shot...
Great defense, bad shooting as S. Carolina beats Miami 49-33