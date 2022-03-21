Stingrays drop weekend matinee in Maine

PORTLAND, ME – Three first period goals from the Maine Mariners (26-26-4-2) were too much for the South Carolina Stingrays (20-35-6-0) to overcome in a 4-0 defeat at Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday.

Callum Booth posted his first shutout of the season, turning back 26 shots from the Stingrays.

After being shutout in back-to-back games, the Mariners broke through four minutes into the first period from Conner Bleackley. Bleackley raced down the right wall and squeezed by a Stingrays’ defender, cutting back to the front of the net and flipping a backhanded shot past Hunter Shepard for the 1-0 lead.

Cam Askew doubled the Mariners lead nine and a half minutes later, beating Shepard for his 17th tuck of the season. The former Stingray received a pass from Connor Doherty in the neutral zone and skated to the crease, eventually cutting to his right and sliding the puck into an open net for the 2-0 lead.

Askew added an assist on Nick Master’s power play goal that expanded the Maine advantage to 3-0 before the expiration of the opening stanza. Askew received a pass behind the net and fed Master on the left circle, where he fired a one-timer over the shoulder of Shepard.

Maine tacked on another power play tally midway through the second frame as Askew netted his second goal of the contest. Master stepped up to the left circle and drew the defense to him, opening a passing lane where he found Askew for the tip-in tally from the right post.

The Stingrays return home this Friday, March 25th, at 7:05 p.m. as the Tois-Rivières Lions come to town for the first of three games at the North Charleston Coliseum. It’s another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company.

