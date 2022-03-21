Sunny and seasonable start to the first week of spring!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the afternoon will be pleasant with temperatures near 70 degrees. A clear sky tonight will lead to another cool night with temperatures starting out in the 40s on Tuesday morning. Clouds will start to increase Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. A powerful cold front will push into the Deep South tomorrow bringing a significant threat of severe weather to Louisiana and Mississippi. As this storm moves eastward Tuesday night and Wednesday, we do expect it to weaken substantially. Scattered showers and storms will be possible by Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. There is a low risk of a strong to severe thunderstorm. This front will slow as it nears the area allowing for a rain chance to stick around into Thursday. Scattered rain and clouds will help to drop the temperatures from the upper 70s on Wednesday to the low 70s on Thursday. Behind the front on Friday, the sky will clear out and cooler weather will return. It will be all sunshine from Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with morning lows returning to the 40s.

TODAY: Sunny. High 72, Low 49.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 74, Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 79, Low 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 73, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 71, Low 49.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 70, Low 47.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 67, Low 48.

