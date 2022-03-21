SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Surveillance video shows a mother's suspected vehicle as she leaves her son, officials said.
By Jared Goffinet and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – An Indiana mother who is accused of abandoning her 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism outside in Ohio could face up to 11 years in prison, prosecutors say.

The Feb. 17 event was caught on two separate residential surveillance cameras from homes in the area.

Police say Heather Adkins, 32, left her son, Martin Thomas Adkins, outside on a rainy, cold night in an unfamiliar area 70 miles from home.

Footage shows a white SUV that officials say Adkins was driving stop for at least 16 seconds around 8 p.m. and “basically kick (Martin) out the car,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Videos show Martin coming in and out of camera view, wandering the unfamiliar area alone for more than an hour.

Eventually, a passing driver saw Martin waving his arms on the side of the road, pulled over and called police. Another civilian who spotted Martin stopped and allowed him to warm up in their vehicle until police arrived.

Not knowing Martin was nonverbal at the time, one of the officers asked him questions trying to figure out how he came to be walking alone outside on a cold, wet night.

After talking with witnesses, police took Martin to the ambulance to get checked on. Aside from being wet and cold, the EMT said Martin was OK.

Once Martin was in police care, they shared his photo publicly, asking for help to find his family. The photos of Martin were seen by Shelbyville, Indiana residents who recognized him.

Officers, civilians comfort abandoned child

“It’s heartbreaking to imagine what this nonverbal, 5-year-old boy went through. I’m certain he was confused and hurt,” Deters said. “His mother, being the person with whom he totally depended upon, dumps him on a dangerous road – in the pouring rain – to fend for himself, 70 miles from his home.”

Adkins was arrested in Georgetown, Kentucky, two days after police say she abandoned her son.

Following her arrest, Adkins claimed in a jailhouse interview she left her son with a friend and did not abandon him. Adkins eventually admitted she did not leave her son with anyone.

She was extradited to Ohio from Kentucky on March 2.

If she is convicted on both kidnapping and child endangering children charges, Adkins could spend 11 years in prison, Deters said. Deters also said there was an adult male in the vehicle with Adkins, but he is not facing charges because he is not Martin’s father nor guardian and therefore had “no duty of care.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

court gavel
No charges in shooting of man saved from South Carolina lake
The county says many obstacles pushed back the opening about a year. Flooding and COVID-19...
Summerville’s new park is now open to every age and ability
The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
No official word yet on how serious the injuries are.
FIRST ALERT: Left lane back open on I-26 westbound following crash
File photo of alcohol in the store.
Georgetown liquor store found non-compliant in alcohol and tobacco enforcement

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community organizations offer donations for those struggling in today’s economy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rep. Nancy Mace returns from Poland
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’ help to find a missing...
Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old man who left hospital
Despite its popularity — and also because of it — a program designed to spark more affordable...
SC lawmakers considering scaling back popular affordable housing tax credit program
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder