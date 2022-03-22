SC Lottery
Attorney releases video of Dorchester Co. Deputy ‘slamming’ man to ground

The attorney representing a man who is alleged to have been “slammed” to the ground by a...
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) – The attorney representing a man who is alleged to have been “slammed” to the ground by a Dorchester County Deputy is now releasing video of what happened in April of last year.

“I think it’s just important for the public to see that certain police officers do not have the temperament to be law enforcement officers,” says Jerry Meehan, who is representing Floyd in Federal Court.

The lawsuit against the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Brandon Smith was filed in September last year, several months after the incident happened on April 16.

According to the lawsuit, 19-year-old Floyd was walking home when Deputy Smith stopped him and told him to get into his squad car. Floyd refused and told Smith he was only walking home. Smith then told Floyd he had “three seconds” to comply and get in his car, and that’s Floyd refused. Smith put Floyd under arrest and grabbed him before ‘slamming’ him to the ground

Meehan told Live 5 News last year when the suit was filed that he has the body-worn camera footage of what he characterized as an unprovoked incident, and to him, it’s not just an issue of race – since Floyd is Black and Smith is white -- but also one of mental health since his client has autism.

“The cop basically lost his temper, and then after he body slammed Jamel – and while he’s body slamming Jamel, Jamel has his hands like this, saying, ‘Stop, stop,’” Meehan said in an interview with Live 5 last year. “It gives you chill bumps to watch how horrific the video is.”

The lawsuit alleges Smith violated Floyd’s civil rights, as well as other offenses. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s office tells Live 5 they will not be giving statements on the pending litigation.

Read the story about the original lawsuit filing here.

