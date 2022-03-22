Attorneys release police footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

SC Lottery
Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed in February by a Hemingway Police officer released dashcam video from the incident on Tuesday.(Strom Law Firm)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing the family of a man shot and killed in February by a Hemingway police officer released the dashcam footage from the shooting on Tuesday.

Robert Langley, 46, was shot and killed on Feb. 6 in Georgetown County after a chase that began in Williamsburg County ended in a crash.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded at approximately 1:35 a.m on Feb. 6 to the area of Choppee Road and Schoolhouse Drive in the Pleasant Hill area. Deputies shut down the intersection to traffic after Langley was taken to the hospital and then turned the scene over to SLED agents when they arrived.

Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested on Feb. 9 in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED has not yet released the video publicly and says their investigation is ongoing.

“When people watch this video, I hope they realize that this isn’t just some statistic. He was a father, a brother, a son and they killed him for nothing,” Langley’s mother, Roslyn Brockington Langley, said in a statement. “They left a hole in our lives and it could happen to anyone.”

Attorneys for the family described the video as “troubling and telling.”

“It’s clear from the video that Officer Dollard was out of her depth,” Sen. Bakari Sellers, one of the attorneys representing Langley’s family, said. “She never should have been cleared to wear a badge and carry a gun and Robert Junior Langley paid for it with his life.”

Sellers and the other attorneys for the family, Sen. Gerald Malloy and Horry County Attorney Brana Williams, say the family will be taking legal action to hold Dollard, the town of Hemmingway and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy responsible for Langley’s death and say future lawsuits may be expanded to include Williamsburg County and others.

“Let’s be clear. Officer Dollard pulled the trigger, but the Hemingway Police Department gave her the gun and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy cleared her to use it,” Malloy said. “It’s a dramatic failure at every level and it’s difficult to watch.”

