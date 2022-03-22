The Citadel’s Beckley named SoCon Pitcher of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford infielder John Dempsey and The Citadel right-hander Devin Beckley have been named the Southern Conference player and pitcher of the week, respectively, for all games from March 14-20. The selections are made by the league office.

Beckley threw nine total innings in his only appearance for The Citadel last week, tossing a complete-game, three-hit shutout and striking out eight batters in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 win over St. Peter’s on Friday, March 18. The graduate from Camden, South Carolina, enticed inning-ending double plays in the first, fourth and fifth innings and did not allow a baserunner to get past second base. He allowed a one-out single in the first inning and then did not allow another hit until back-to-back singles in the eighth. The effort marked the first complete-game shutout for a Bulldog pitcher since Shane Connolly threw a four-hit shutout against VMI on March 23, 2019.

The Citadel (13-6) returns to action on Tuesday, welcoming South Carolina to Riley Park in Charleston, South Carolina, for a 7 p.m. ET game before hosting George Mason for a three-game series on March 25-27.

