City of Charleston seeks approval on grants to expand composting programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is hoping to get tens of thousands of dollars from the state health department to kick start new composting programs in the city and expand already existing programs.

The city is hoping to begin a new composting campaign at City Farmers Markets and they want to grow and upgrade the composting program already in place by adding more drop sites and better collection carts.

Sustainability Director Katie McKain says, with council approval, the city would apply for two grants from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. One for $15,000 and another for $110,000.

The smaller grant would go towards a new composting campaign at the two weekly farmers markets in town.

McKain says the money would go toward education materials and advertising, plus composting and recycling bins, and compost hauling.

Documents from the city show they believe the new composting program would help reduce waste and methane emissions and also teach visitors and vendors about the benefits of composting.

According to the documents, if approved, the program would begin at farmers markets early next year.

“At our City Farmers Markets, we have a food donation program in place already. That is supporting the vendors, people who have leftover food, and we take all that to food pantries,” McKain says. “But there are also prepared food vendors and there are disposables that are compostable that are right now going to the landfill. So this program would help divert those compostables from the landfill to our compost facility.”

McKain says the larger grant would go towards supporting infrastructure and equipment needs for a new compost program and upgrading existing composting in the area.

City documents state the money would double the number of places you can drop off the compost and would buy special compost bins that are easier to use and prevent contamination.

It would also help purchase a lift trailer and expand the composting program to include public buildings and backyard composters.

“The city started a new food scrap drop site program for residents to drop off their food scraps in January, and it’s going really well,” McKain says. “This other grant would support infrastructure to help grow that program, expand that program and potentially innovate that program with different carts in our parks. The more folks can recycle those organics and use that compost on their sites, the better our city will be.”

The grant applications will go before city council for approval during Tuesday night’s meeting at 6 p.m.

