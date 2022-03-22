SC Lottery
Cleanup complete on site of crashed fighter jet

The United States Navy says cleanup at the site of a crashed fighter jet in Beaufort County is...
The United States Navy says cleanup at the site of a crashed fighter jet in Beaufort County is complete.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Navy says cleanup at the site of a crashed fighter jet in Beaufort County is complete.

On March 3, a F/A-18D Hornet from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort crashed during a routine flight causing a brushfire in an unpopulated area near Beaufort.

Officials say both the pilot and co-pilot were able to eject from the plane and no injuries were reported.

Navy officials say the environmental cleanup of the site was completed on Sunday.

Members of the Navy On-Scene Coordinator program for the Navy Region Southeast first arrived on March 4 and soil samples were taken and tested as part of the cleanup process.

“Test results show we have cleaned up the site to Federal and State standards at the crash site,” John Baxter, Navy OSC with NRSE, said. “Clean backfill (soil) was brought in last week after the contaminated soil had been removed from the crash site.”

Officials say the goal of the cleanup was to return the land to its previous condition.

“If we are going to respond to a mishap, this is the type of mishap we want to respond to, where there are no casualties,” Navy OSC team member Sarah Murtagh said. “The local community has been very supportive while we have been here working nearly two weeks, and that support has contributed to the efficient recovery and restoration efforts.”

The crash investigation is ongoing.

