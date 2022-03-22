CofC’s Cochrane Snags CAA Player of the Week Honors

RICHMOND, Va. --- Graduate student Sam Cochrane has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Player of the Week after leading the College of Charleston to a 3-1 week against No. 2 Texas and East Carolina announced league officials Monday.

Cochrane batted .643 (9-14) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI to lead the Cougars to a midweek win over No. 2 Texas and a series victory against ECU. The Ocala, Fla. native posted four straight multi-hit games while both scoring and driving in at least one run in each contest.

He delivered a key hit with an RBI triple in the 8-4 win over second-ranked Texas on Tuesday and capped the week with two doubles – both in the third inning – and an RBI in Sunday’s series-clinching win over ECU.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will hit the road on Tuesday traveling to Statesboro, Ga. to take on Georgia Southern in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at J.I. Clements Stadium.

