Deputies investigating fatal hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Monday night hit and run.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies responded to the 4400 block of Dorchester Road around 9:45 p.m. Monday night.

Knapp says a vehicle traveling on Dorchester Road struck a man before leaving the area.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene, Knapp says.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office’s traffic unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

