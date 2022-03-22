SC Lottery
District will offer ticket refund following last minute changes to Dorchester County prom

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Many students at a Dorchester County High School say they are disappointed after several last minute changes to their prom.

Woodland High School’s prom was scheduled to be held Friday night on the football field, but because of the possibility of severe weather, the school canceled it a couple of hours before it was set to start.

After the scheduled start time, they had it back on in the school gym.

Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Gerald Wright says the school takes full responsibility for a lack of communication; some people received the message through social media that prom was canceled while others did not.

Wright says they will refund the price of the tickets.

A few students also said if they can’t re-do prom, they would want a senior day instead.

