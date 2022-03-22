Dorchester District 2 starts meet and greets with superintendent candidates

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has kicked off their final steps in the naming of their new superintendent.

The final three candidates in the running have the opportunity to get to know the community through individual meet and greets at the district offices.

Dr. Brenda Hafner, the current Lead Administrator and prior Chief of Schools at Sumter Schools, spoke to the community Monday, and outlined her vision and excitement for the opportunity to be considered.

“There has been a phenomenal foundation built here,” Hafner said in an interview Monday. “It is just an amazing opportunity to walk into and even be considered for it.”

Hafner got her start in education in South Carolina and has worked as a teacher or school principal since 1998. She’s been serving as Chief of Schools for Sumter schools since 2018. Prior to this, she attended the University of South Carolina, The Citadel, and Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Many of the individuals who are here in the community grew up and went to the schools in this community, and now many of them work in the schools,” Hafner said. “That’s a testament to how much passion, dedication and love there is for the district.”

The other two candidates in the running are Dr. William Robbins and Dr. Wesley Todd Trimble. Their meet and greets will be Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the district office. The district will announce the new superintendent on April 4th.

This article will be updated throughout the meet and greet and process.

