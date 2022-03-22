Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged 21 workers and allowed minors to work more hours than the law permits.

An investigation with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found Los Arcos Inc. failed to pay their employees their legally earned wages, violated minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The department says the employer did not pay some employees for all of their worked hours and didn’t include performance bonuses in pay rates to calculate overtime.

The department recovered $108,924 dollars in back wages and damages for the workers.

Investigators also found the restaurant allowed two 15-year-olds to work more than 18 hours during several school weeks, which is a violation of federal youth employment requirements.

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant had to pay $459,130 to 28 employees in 2016 after a Department of Labor investigation found they violated federal minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.