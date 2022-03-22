SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans

For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-income households who missed the deadline for this year’s Affordable Care Act coverage can still sign up for plans with free premiums, thanks to a special enrollment period being offered at healthcare.gov.

Americans with incomes less than $19,320 or just less than $40,000 for a four-member family are eligible.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said most can get plans without premiums, while others may see a minimal cost.

The Biden administration has recently been increasing efforts to get more people enrolled by adding funds to programs that assist with the selection process.

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for the ACA in 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested Hilliard Turner Jr. who has been charged with murder and possession of a...
Investigators arrest man wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Authorities said they initially responded to a home for a disturbance, and that’s when deputies...
One person arrested after homemade pipe bomb found in Sangaree area
court gavel
No charges in shooting of man saved from South Carolina lake
The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday...
N. Charleston Police locate missing, vulnerable woman
Christopher William Webb, 45, is charged with three counts of tax evasion and five counts of...
Johns Island businessman accused of evading taxes on almost $2M in sales, income

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Deputies were called to Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. for a domestic call involving a...
Sheriff: “Mental health is a serious issue,” deadly deputy-involved shooting addressed, victim identified
An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and...
Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen