SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and...
On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get the vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they initially responded to a home for a disturbance, and that’s when deputies...
One person arrested after homemade pipe bomb found in Sangaree area
Authorities arrested Hilliard Turner Jr. who has been charged with murder and possession of a...
Investigators arrest man wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Christopher William Webb, 45, is charged with three counts of tax evasion and five counts of...
Johns Island businessman accused of evading taxes on almost $2M in sales, income
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday...
N. Charleston Police locate missing, vulnerable woman

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed in February by a Hemingway Police officer...
GRAPHIC: Attorneys release police video of fatal officer-involved shooting
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi