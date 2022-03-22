SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf

Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) – Get ready for your daily dose of cute.

This one comes courtesy of the Denver Zoo, which has welcomed a rare and adorable addition to its herd: a baby bongo.

The calf, named Winston, was born to parents Fern and Howard March 5.

Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.(Denver Zoo)

The zoo gave animal lovers their first look at Winston last week in a video on Twitter.

Bongos are a rare species of antelope found in rainforests from Senegal to Kenya.

The Denver Zoo has four adult eastern bongos, which are even more rare than western bongos.

There are fewer than 200 bongos left in the wild and they are considered critically endangered.

Winston is small right now, but he will likely grow to between 3.5 and 4.5 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh between 640 and 900 pounds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they initially responded to a home for a disturbance, and that’s when deputies...
One person arrested after homemade pipe bomb found in Sangaree area
Authorities arrested Hilliard Turner Jr. who has been charged with murder and possession of a...
Investigators arrest man wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Christopher William Webb, 45, is charged with three counts of tax evasion and five counts of...
Johns Island businessman accused of evading taxes on almost $2M in sales, income
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday...
N. Charleston Police locate missing, vulnerable woman

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah
Hemingway Police dashcam video released by attorneys representing the family of Robert Langley...
Former SC atty. gen.: Deadly force ‘not justified’ in fatal officer-involved shooting
Several Lowcountry organizations have been awarded grants from the 1772 Foundation, which gives...
Lowcountry organizations receive more than $1 million in grants from 1772 Foundation
A newly-approved multi-million dollar project includes plans to build a new community building...
$20M project will add new inclusive playground, ball field, community center at Park Circle
Gov. Rob DeSantis said he is claiming University of Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant, a Florida...
DeSantis recognizes NCAA swimmer who finished second to Lia Thomas