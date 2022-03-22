Man arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 49-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after deputies say he sent inappropriate messages to what he believed was an underage girl.

Douglas Everett Stevenson was arrested on four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, according to Charleston County Police Spokesman Andrew Knapp.

An affidavit states Stevenson messaged a detective from the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Stevenson told the detective that he would like to meet in person and sent multiple “selfies,” according to the affidavit.

Stevenson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

