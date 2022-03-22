Orangeburg County deputies continuing to search for missing man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

This past December, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced authorities were searching for 50-year-old Frederick Jenkins of Holly Hill, and he is still being sought.

“We were notified several weeks after this man had been last seen,” Ravenell said. “Since, we’ve had reason to believe he was in the Orangeburg area.”

A report states that relatives notified the sheriff’s office in late December that Jenkins had last been seen on Dec. 9.

“Investigators had been following several leads until those leads ran out,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies describe Jenkins, who has health issues, as standing 5′8″ and weighing 145 pounds.

“If anyone has any information on Jenkins’ whereabouts, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.