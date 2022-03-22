Report: Sangaree man planned to use pipe bomb to blow up ‘meth head’s’ house

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a Sangaree man planned to use a pipe bomb against what he called a “meth head’s” house.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Thomas Matthew Bloodworth. He was arrested on Monday after deputies reported locating a pipe bomb at a home on Forest Lane after responding for a disturbance.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Charleston County’s bomb Squad were requested to the scene.

“We requested assistance from SLED and Charleston County’s Bomb Squad to assist in the investigation,” BCSO officials said.

Investigation begins with disturbance report

The investigation began on Monday afternoon when deputies responded to Forest Lane for a disturbance and spoke to a woman who said that a relative was in the garage making “pipe bombs” and threatening to use them.

A report states that deputies saw the suspect, described as “visibly upset,” sitting at a table. Deputies said in front of the suspect was a lighter and a mortar style firework, and behind him was a small propane tank and a water bottle which had a blue liquid in it.

The water bottle appeared to be filled with “2-stroke engine gas,” and was taped which the deputy said was consistent with a “Molotov-cocktail.”

The report states that the suspect was upset because the criminal justice system lets meth heads slide, and named a specific person.

Authorities say the suspect told the responding deputies that there was half a pound of gun powder in a thermos-style container. Deputies reported that inside was black powder and multiple fuses tied together.

When responding deputies asked the suspect what he was thinking, the report states the suspect said, ”That the bomb is too inferior and I should build a better one.”

According to the report, he indicated that the bomb was a prototype for the person he had named earlier. Deputies say they detained the suspect after he became upset and threw items including a large chest.

A family member also said she saw a 16 ounce propane tank with something clear taped to it and fuses running from the taped item.

“It is believed the item taped to the tank was a container with black powder,” the sheriff’s office said in a report.

