Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach

Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to multiple reports on Monday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gamecocks have reportedly found their man.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello are reporting that South Carolina has reached an agreement with Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris on a 5-year deal that will make him the leader of the basketball program.

Paris would replace Frank Martin who was fired last Monday after 10 years in Columbia.

The deal must be approved by the Universities Board of Trustees before it can become official.

Paris led UTC to a 27-8 record this past season including a SoCon Tournament championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Overall, he’s gone 87-71 in five seasons at Chattanooga.

Before heading to UTC, Paris spent 6 seasons as an assistant coach at Wisconsin.

Gamecocks legend and current Wake Forest assistant BJ McKie was also reportedly being considered for the job.

