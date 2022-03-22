SC Lottery
Stall baseball team works to rebuild program

Stall restarts baseball program
Stall restarts baseball program
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stall High School hasn’t had a baseball team in two years so when AJ Krakower applied for the head coaching position, he knew he had his work cut out for him.

“The first time I came it was two kids for the first four days. And then I decided to go to lunch during my planning period. I came to the lunch over here.” Krakower said.

The coach says they didn’t have any equipment when they first started, and he was quickly taken back by the support from the community.

“People, other parents from Summerville, the Messina’s came out and gave us a ton of shoes and cleats, so it’s really been like a whole community thing.”

The national organization Perfect Game also donated gear for all the players. Krakower says overall, this season has been a huge building block.

“The first day, I couldn’t throw the ball correctly. Now, I’m starting.” freshman first baseman Jamene Deveaux said.

“Our first baseman, I wouldn’t even believe he didn’t play baseball three weeks ago.” Krakower said.

Through baseball at Stall high school, players say they’re learning life lessons.

“Say in school, if you get bad grades or do bad on a test, you gotta go back and keep studying and keep going over it.” says freshman shortstop Jesiah Shepard.

For Coach Krakower and the Stall baseball team, they says it’s special knowing theyre making lasting impressions for future players coming through here.

“It’s nice to know that I’m part of the start of something that’s going to be good in a couple of years.” Deveaux said.

And building lasting relationships along the way.

“I love them, they’re my brothers. I’ve known some of them since 6th grade and I just met some of them, but I love all of them like blood, like family.” Deveaux said.

