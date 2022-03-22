SC Lottery
Still out of sight, Mickelson decides to sit out the Masters

FILE - Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Whether his true intentions were chasing Saudi Arabian money or gaining more control over how he thinks the PGA Tour should be run, Mickelson has been exposed for manipulating people to get what he wants. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Phil Mickelson won’t be playing in the Masters this year.

Mickelson has been out of sight since inflammatory remarks against the Saudi-funded rival league and the PGA Tour. He’s no longer listed under players expected to be compete in this year’s Masters. Instead, his name has been moved on the official website to past champions not playing.

It will be the first time since 1994 that Mickelson is not at the Masters.

He lost sponsorship deals after an interview in which he says he was willing to overlook human rights atrocities if it meant getting leverage over the PGA Tour.

