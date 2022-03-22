SC Lottery
Strong storm system to bring rain/storms to our area Wednesday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last quiet day before a strong storm system brings the chance of rain and storms to the Lowcountry! High clouds will pass through at times today making for a partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 70s. Mild temps are expected tonight with lows near 60 degrees. A powerful storm system, which will bring significant severe weather to parts of the Deep South today, will approach our area tomorrow afternoon. A spotty shower is possible Wednesday morning with a better rain chance by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Scattered rain and storms are possible across our area with a few storms running the potential for producing strong winds and heavy rain. There is a slight chance of severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thankfully, these storms will be much weaker when they arrive here tomorrow compared to today. A cold front will slowly push through the are Wednesday night and Thursday keeping plenty of clouds and a good chance of rain in the forecast. Drier weather returns for Friday and the weekend. Another cold front will move through Saturday afternoon dropping the temperatures for Sunday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s on Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 78.

THURSDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 70.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 66.

