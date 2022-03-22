SC Lottery
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A teacher in North Carolina resigned a day after a video surfaced of him berating students in a foul-mouthed tirade during class.

According to WITN, Onslow County Schools confirmed it happened during first period on Thursday at Southwest High School.

The school system called it an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member.”

“You can go through life on the **** system and get your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don’t care. You can be another statistic, I don’t care,” the teacher is heard on the recording.

The school system said the staff member resigned on Friday.

“In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect. The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district.”

Onslow County Schools statement

The school district did not release the name of the teacher involved.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

