Troopers investigating fatal Beaufort County hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating a hit and run crash in Beaufort County that left one person dead.

Master Trooper David Jones says an unknown vehicle was traveling on Highway 278 near Okatie Center Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday night when it hit a person.

The person was killed and the vehicle drove away, Jones says.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

