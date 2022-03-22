SC Lottery
Troopers investigating fatal Beaufort County hit and run

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating a hit and run crash in Beaufort County that left one person dead.

Master Trooper David Jones says an unknown vehicle was traveling on Highway 278 near Okatie Center Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday night when it hit a person.

The person was killed and the vehicle drove away, Jones says.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

