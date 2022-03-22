SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California private school apologized to parents after a teacher shared a video last month of her leading preschool students in a chant denouncing President Joe Biden.

The video obtained by ABC 7 News in Los Angeles shows the unnamed teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco asking the 4- and 5-year-olds, “Who’s our president?”

When they answer in unison, “Biden,” the teacher then asks, “What do we want to do with him?”

The students shout back, “We want him out!”

Parent Christina McFadden told ABC 7 the video from the President’s Day lesson was shared through the school’s messaging app, before it was taken down.

Turning Point officials said in a statement to parents that the school was “sorry for any misunderstanding” caused by the video.

“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the school statement said.

School officials didn’t respond Monday to a request for further comment.

It’s unclear what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against the teacher.

McFadden said she has removed her daughter from the school.

“It doesn’t matter at this point what side of the fence you’re on. This can happen in your child’s classroom, and it is happening,” she said.

Turning Point is a nonprofit Christian institution that offers a wide range of programs for preschool through sixth grade, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

court gavel
No charges in shooting of man saved from South Carolina lake
Authorities arrested Hilliard Turner Jr. who has been charged with murder and possession of a...
Investigators arrest man wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Alyssa Allison, 18, was last seen Thursday at approximately 11 p.m. at her North Charleston home.
N. Charleston Police search for missing, vulnerable woman
Authorities said they initially responded to a home for a disturbance, and that’s when deputies...
One person arrested after homemade pipe bomb found in Sangaree area
Christopher William Webb, 45, is charged with three counts of tax evasion and five counts of...
Johns Island businessman accused of evading taxes on almost $2M in sales, income

Latest News

FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash
Residents and conservationists speak against two proposed housing developments that, they say,...
Residents, conservationists speak against proposed housing developments in Awendaw
Dr. Brenda Hafner, the current Lead Administrator and prior Chief of Schools at Sumter Schools,...
Dorchester District 2 starts meet and greets with superintendent candidates
Authorities said they initially responded to a home for a disturbance, and that’s when deputies...
One person arrested after homemade pipe bomb found in Sangaree area