SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community of Panola County, Texas, just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help, according to KLTV.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge

Latest News

The problems began earlier this year for tenants at The Radius of West Ashley apartment...
Dozens of tenants frustrated after 250% increase for water and sewage
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
Kitchen fire reported at CLT Airport, passengers evacuated away from area
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps