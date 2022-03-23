SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘Always be cautious’: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine disguised as Tylenol

The Lorain Police Department shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word...
The Lorain Police Department shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word “Tylenol” on it but was actually fentanyl.(Lorain Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (Gray News) - After seizing fentanyl and cocaine that was disguised to look like Tylenol, authorities are reminding the public to always be cautious when handling medication.

The Lorain Police Department in Ohio said in a Facebook post Tuesday that officers recently seized pills that were pressed to look like over-the-counter medication. They shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word “Tylenol” on it but was actually fentanyl.

Police also said they seized cocaine that was pressed to look like Metoprolol, a blood pressure medication.

The department said if you ever question whether a medication is actually what it appears to be, feel free to contact your local police and ask to speak to an officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
The attorney representing a man who is alleged to have been “slammed” to the ground by a...
Attorney releases video of Dorchester Co. Deputy ‘slamming’ man to ground

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery and assault in a shooting at an...
Man arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room
Bob Saget hotel room photos
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4