Berkeley Co. tables vote on proposed rezoning of forest land for industrial expansion

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) – The Berkeley County Planning Commission has tabled a vote on a proposed rezoning request to turn over 50 acres of forest land into a light industrial area.

The meeting was held at the Berkeley County Administration Building in Moncks Corner, Tuesday night.

The owner of Atlantic Building Components said during the meeting the company has been going back and forth since 2007 with the U.S. Forest Service on a land exchange to expand their business off Cane Gully Road.

However, neighbors like Allison Caison said they only learned about the plans on Friday, and over two dozen of them took their concerns to the county.

“It was sort of a win for us because when we came in, we really didn’t know what to expect,” Caison said.

As part of the exchange, Atlantic Building Components would get 54 acres of land belonging to the Francis Marion National Forest, near where the current site is.

They said they would like to include more open storage and build a warehouse with the acquired land.

“Our issue is not ABC growing,” neighbor Nicole Burbage said. “Our issue is it’s growing where it’s located. The fact that it will take over national forest land not only will that land be owned, but it will be immediately industrialized.”

As part of the proposed swap, the forest service would acquire two areas of land off Wren Road and Bethera Road totaling over 80 acres.

The forest service wrote in a letter to the county that reads, in part:

“A major benefit of the exchange is consolidation of existing National Forest lands and reduction of boundary adjoining private lands. This increases efficiency of management and also increases intact protected habitat. … The Forest has determined the exchange to be in the public interest.”

Residents, however, have other concerns.

“You know, the trees are a part of us,” Caison said. “We need the oxygen and everything that are created by the forest, and here we are again, right in our neighborhood, getting ready to clear cut 50 acres of trees.”

The business owner declined an on-camera interview but said they would like to work out the problems with the community and the forest service.

The meeting between the community, the business owner and the forest service will be scheduled at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.